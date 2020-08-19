Bermuda drawn against Canada

Bermuda have been drawn alongside Canada, Aruba, Cayman Islands and Suriname in group B of the Concacaf World Cup qualifiers.

The draw, which was held today, decided the fixtures for the first round of qualifying, as the regions top 35 ranked nations begin their quest for a place at the World Cup, taking place in Qatar in 2022.

Coach Kyle Lightbournes side take on Canada away on October 8, Aruba at home on October 13, Suriname away on November 13 before their final group match against Cayman Islands at home on November 17.

Teams were drawn into six groups of five in a seeded draw. The six highest ranked teams, El Salvador, Canada, Curaçao, Panama, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago were pre-seeded into groups.

Bermuda were placed in pot three alongside Grenada, Barbados, Guyana, St Vincent and the Grenadines and Belize.

Each team will play every other team in their group once, playing a total of four matches; two home and two away. These games will be played in the Fifa international windows of October and November this year.

At the end of the first round the six group winners will progress to the second round.

There, teams will play home and away in a direct elimination format in March, with the three winners progressing to the final round.

The final round will see those three teams join the Concacaf member Associations top-five ranked teams consisting of Mexico, United States, Costa Rica, Jamaica and Honduras.

The eight teams will play each other home and away, with the top-three finishing teams qualifying directly to the World Cup. The fourth-placed team will qualify for the Intercontinental Play-off, scheduled to be played in June 2022.